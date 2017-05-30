VIDEO: People rush to help Dallas police officer after serious c - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

VIDEO: People rush to help Dallas police officer after serious crash

Written by Ally Crutcher
Good Samaritans rushed to help a Dallas police officer after a serious crash.

Cell phone video shows people trying to push the Dallas patrol car back onto its tires, and help the officer trapped inside.

A pickup reportedly hit the patrol car, sent it airborne over a bridge railing, and landed in a creek 30 feet below. According to a witness, people started running down into the creek bed to help the officer.

The officer is in the hospital; investigators say the people in the pickup left the scene.

According to reports, the truck may have been stolen. 

