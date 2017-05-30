Highway closed after washout - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

news alert

Highway closed after washout

Posted: Updated:
LANSING (KWWL) -

The Allamakee County Sheriff's Office says Highway 82 is closed for now, starting at Highway 26 in Lansing. The sheriff's office says that includes the Black Hawk Bridge.

A photo posted to social media shows Highway 82 between Lansing and Wisconsin is closed because of a washout.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.