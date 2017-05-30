Cedar Falls rocket-builders score high at national competition

Soaring to new heights.

Some Cedar Falls students build and design their own rockets.

The rockets they design are some of the best.

This month, the Cedar Falls high school rocket club headed to Washington D.C. for the Team America Rocketry Challenge. (T.A.R.C.)

For the challenge, the team had to design and launch a rocket that could travel at a certain speed and distance, all while protecting a raw egg.

The rocket club ended up doing so well, they placed 5th overall out of more than 800 teams.

After winning 5th place, the team was invited to work with NASA this fall for a rocket launch in Alabama.