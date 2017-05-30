HAPPENING THIS MORNING: Search for missing woman - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

HAPPENING THIS MORNING: Search for missing woman

BLACK HAWK COUNTY (KWWL) -

Family members say the search for Rhonda Apfel will pick up again this morning in Black Hawk County.

They say the sheriff's office is searching along the Wapsi River near Dunkerton after her motorcycle, shoes, socks and jacket were found by the water.

An Iowa Department of Public Safety website says Apfel, who's 47 years old, was reported missing to the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office on Sunday.

KWWL has reached out to the sheriff's office multiple times for information to pass along to the public about the search, but was told law enforcement didn't have any information to release right now.

