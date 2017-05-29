Man hurt in Cedar Rapids motorcycle crash

The Linn County Sheriff's Office says a 24-year-old man was taken to the hospital after losing control on his motorcycle and crashing into a utility pole.

The crash happened in the 500 block of Dows Road in Cedar Rapids just after 3 p.m. on Monday. Officers say Justin Christian was driving the motorcycle when he crashed into the west ditch of the road. He was taken to Mercy Hospital in Cedar Rapids and then transferred University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Officers say they don't believe Christian's injuries are life threatening, and they say he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The Linn County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate the crash. The West Bertram Fire Department and Area Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.