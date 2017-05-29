Library offers free bus rides for kids this summer

An Iowa City Public Library card can get children a free bus ticket on the Iowa City Transit this summer.

Free bus rides to the downtown interchange will be provided for children through 12th grade, as will the adult that's with them, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. every weekday starting this Thursday, June 1st.

Riders must show their library card to the driver to gain free access. A Ride & Read bus pass is their free ticket back home. That pass is issued at the library by showing their card at any public service desk.

Parents can get information about getting their children a library card by visiting www.icpl.org/cards/.

The program will end the week day before the first day of school.

A Bookmobile run by the library will also be making several stops at various locations around Iowa City throughout the summer.