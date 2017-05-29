Storms delay food stand opening

After a few setbacks, the Iowa Grown Market will open for the season on Thursday, June 1st.

Iowa Grown Market is a roadside stand that sells produce frown on their farm. This is the fourth year in operation and the owners said to due weather it's been the most challenging of all.

They said the cold and wet conditions of early April set planting back a week. Cold weather again during the middle of the month put growth at a stand still.

On top of that, a thunderstorm then damaged many of their vegetable crops.



“It was shocking. The most perfect lettuce I have ever grown was shredded on the ground," Bethany Fischer, owner and operator of Iowa Grown, said.

The market is open through October and is located at 2613 Newport Rd. in Solon.