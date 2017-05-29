Two motorcycles collide in Grundy County

Three people are taken to the hospital when two motorcycles collide in eastern Iowa.

The crash happened around 2:38 p.m. this afternoon near the intersection of County Road D25/190th Street and N Avenue, which is about five miles north of Grundy Center. The Iowa State Patrol says a Honda motorcycle driven by 70-year-old Michael Fuller of Dike was driving west on D25 when he failed to yield at the intersection. That's when his motorcycle collided with a Harley Davidson driven by 65-year-old Craig Bencke of Altoona traveling south. 62-year-old Elaine Bencke was also on the second motorcycle.

A patrol report says both motorcycles had disabling damage, and the three people involved were all taken to nearby hospitals after the collision.

The Iowa State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Grundy County Sheriff's Department, Grundy Center Police and Grundy County EMS.