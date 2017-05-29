Two motorcycles collide in Grundy County - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Two motorcycles collide in Grundy County

Posted: Updated:
Written by Zach Garcia, Producer
Connect
GRUNDY COUNTY (KWWL) -

Three people are taken to the hospital when two motorcycles collide in eastern Iowa.

The crash happened around 2:38 p.m. this afternoon near the intersection of County Road D25/190th Street and N Avenue, which is about five miles north of Grundy Center. The Iowa State Patrol says a Honda motorcycle driven by 70-year-old Michael Fuller of Dike was driving west on D25 when he failed to yield at the intersection. That's when his motorcycle collided with a Harley Davidson driven by 65-year-old Craig Bencke of Altoona traveling south. 62-year-old Elaine Bencke was also on the second motorcycle.

A patrol report says both motorcycles had disabling damage, and the three people involved were all taken to nearby hospitals after the collision.

The Iowa State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Grundy County Sheriff's Department, Grundy Center Police and Grundy County EMS.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.