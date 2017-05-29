Butcher creates meat vending machine - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Butcher creates meat vending machine

(CNN) - A butcher out of Wisconsin is selling meat out of a meat vending machine.

 It works like a normal vending machine, taking cards and cash.

Owner Rick Reams has seen his business grow the past 30 years. He says demand for a 24-hour meat service is high, so he came up with the meat machine idea.

It's all refrigerated to keep it fresh. All prices in the machine are the same as in store.

