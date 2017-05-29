Iowa veteran added to "In Memory Honor Roll"

Waterloo police arrest two men in connection to a smash-and-grab spree.More >>
Waterloo police arrest two men in connection to a smash-and-grab spree.More >>
A young girl is airlifted to the hospital after falling off a cliff at Backbone State Park, according to DNR's Dave Sunne.More >>
A young girl is airlifted to the hospital after falling off a cliff at Backbone State Park, according to DNR's Dave Sunne.More >>
Woods, the 14-time major champion who ranks second with his 79 career victories on the PGA Tour, has not played for four months.More >>
Woods, the 14-time major champion who ranks second with his 79 career victories on the PGA Tour, has not played for four months.More >>
Tuesday is another breezy day with sun in the morning and clouds in the afternoon.More >>
Tuesday is another breezy day with sun in the morning and clouds in the afternoon.More >>
The child skid across the concrete next to the "emerald plunge" slide. However, the boy gets up and manages to walk away with only a few scrapes on his back and shoulder.More >>
The child skid across the concrete next to the "emerald plunge" slide. However, the boy gets up and manages to walk away with only a few scrapes on his back and shoulder.More >>