Driver dies when car flips in Lee County

The Iowa State Patrol says a 33-year-old driver from Fort Madison died when a car crashed and flipped over in Lee County.

The crash happened this afternoon around 1:40 p.m. at the intersection of J48 West and 315th Avenue. A Patrol report says Hoyt Floyd Grossman died at the scene. Grossman was 33 years old.

The report also says Grossman was traveling eastbound on J48 when the car went off the road to the right. After over correcting, the car crashed into a culvert to the left of the road and flipped onto its top, according to the Iowa State Patrol.