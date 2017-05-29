Joni Ernst announces guests for 3rd annual Roast and Ride - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Joni Ernst announces guests for 3rd annual Roast and Ride

Written by Madelyne Rosenberg, KWWL Internet Director
In a video announcement, U.S Senator Joni Ernst released the guest lineup for her Jobs, Opportunities, and New Ideas PAC's 3rd Annual Roast and Ride today.

Check out RoastAndRide.com to get your ticket to the June 3rd event. There are more details, including the times and locations at RoastAndRide.com as well. 

