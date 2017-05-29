Sports commentator Frank Deford dies at 78 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Sports commentator Frank Deford dies at 78

Longtime sports writer and NPR commentator Frank Deford has died, according to NPR.
Deford's wife Carol says he died at home on Sunday.
He was 78-years-old. 
Deford officially retired as a commentator on NPR's Morning Edition at the beginning of the month. 
