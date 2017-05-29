Sports commentator Frank Deford dies at 78

The child skid across the concrete next to the "emerald plunge" slide. However, the boy gets up and manages to walk away with only a few scrapes on his back and shoulder.More >>
The child skid across the concrete next to the "emerald plunge" slide. However, the boy gets up and manages to walk away with only a few scrapes on his back and shoulder.More >>
A young girl is airlifted to the hospital after falling off a cliff at Backbone State Park, according to DNR's Dave Sunne.More >>
A young girl is airlifted to the hospital after falling off a cliff at Backbone State Park, according to DNR's Dave Sunne.More >>
Monday starts out mostly sunny, but the sky becomes partly cloudy throughout the day with hit-or-miss showers, especially in the afternoon.More >>
Monday starts out mostly sunny, but the sky becomes partly cloudy throughout the day with hit-or-miss showers, especially in the afternoon.More >>
Head in hands, his voice strained, Vincent Mitchell sat outside his little yellow home and tried to make sense of how a family dispute led to a rampage that killed eight people, including the deputy who tried to keep them safe.More >>
Head in hands, his voice strained, Vincent Mitchell sat outside his little yellow home and tried to make sense of how a family dispute led to a rampage that killed eight people, including the deputy who tried to keep them safe.More >>
A nearly century-old barn was scorched this afternoon during a fire. Firefighters were called to a Waverly home on Fairview Avenue around noon.More >>
A nearly century-old barn was scorched this afternoon during a fire. Firefighters were called to a Waverly home on Fairview Avenue around noon.More >>