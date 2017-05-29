VIDEO: Boy slides off water slide, walks away with few scrapes - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

VIDEO: Boy slides off water slide, walks away with few scrapes

(NBC) -

A 10-year-old boy was launched off a water slide during opening day of Wave Water Park in Dublin, California. 

The highly anticipated water park opening took a shocking turn when a boy was tossed off the bottom of the three-story slide. 

The child skid across the concrete next to the "emerald plunge" slide. However, the boy gets up and manages to walk away with only a few scrapes on his back and shoulder. 

Park officials closed the slide and one right next to it following the incident. 

The slide could remain closed for a few days while officials evaluate how the boy popped out of it, and plan to prevent accidents from happening again. 

