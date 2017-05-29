Tiger Woods arrested on suspicion of DUI - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Tiger Woods arrested on suspicion of DUI

Golfer Tiger Woods was arrested on charges of driving under the influence early Monday morning in Jupiter, according to the NBC affiliate in Miami.

Woods was taken into custody at 3:00 in the morning; according to Palm Beach County jail records, he was released from custody at 10:50 a.m. ET.

