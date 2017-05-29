JFK's life, legacy celebrated on centennial - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

JFK's life, legacy celebrated on centennial

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -
A wreath-laying ceremony has taken place as part of the planned celebration of the life and legacy of President John F. Kennedy on the day he would have turned 100.
   A ceremony was held Monday morning to honor the 35th U.S. president at his gravesite at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia.
   The United States Postal Service plans to commemorate Kennedy's centennial Monday with a dedication of a new JFK postage stamp in Brookline, Massachusetts, where the late president was born on May 29, 1917.
   The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum will hold a birthday celebration that includes a flyover from the U.S. Navy. The Boston museum unveiled a new exhibit Friday featuring 100 original artifacts, documents and photographs from Kennedy's life and political career.
   Kennedy was 46 when he was assassinated on Nov. 22, 1963.
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.