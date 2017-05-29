Witnesses keep injured man from drowning in ditch



COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) -- Authorities say witnesses to a crash off Interstate 80 in Council Bluffs kept a car driver from drowning in a ditch.

The accident was reported around 9:45 p.m. Saturday near the South 24th Street exit. The Council Bluffs Police Department says the driver lost control of his car, grazed a road sign, struck a light pole and then ran off the roadway, coming to rest in the ditch.

Police say the car was submerged in waist-deep water, but witnesses who had rushed to help the driver keep his head out of the water. First responders soon arrived to remove him from the wreckage, treat him and take him to a hospital.

The name of the 54-year-old Council Bluffs resident hasn't been released.



