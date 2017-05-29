Iowa's baseball team wins Big Ten Tournament, first in school hi - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa's baseball team wins Big Ten Tournament, first in school history

Written by Ally Crutcher
The Iowa Hawkeyes clinched the 2017 Big Ten Baseball Tournament title after a big win over Northwestern.

Iowa won the game, 13-4, and earned the Big Ten Tournament title for the first time in school history. 

The win earns Iowa an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. 

Hawkeye Chris Whelan was named Most Outstanding Player in the tournament. 


Photo Courtesy Hawkeye Sports 
 

