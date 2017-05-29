Young girl airlifted to hospital after falling off cliff - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Young girl airlifted to hospital after falling off cliff

Written by Shannon Hayden, Producer
DUNDEE (KWWL) -

A young girl is airlifted to the hospital after falling off a cliff at Backbone State Park, according to DNR's Dave Sunne.

It happened Sunday afternoon around 1:30 p.m.

The young girl was flown to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, her condition is unknown at this time. 

Stay with KWWL as this story develops. 

