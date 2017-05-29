Memorial Day events scheduled in the Cedar Valley

Both the cities of Waterloo and Cedar Falls will be holding events today in honor of Memorial Day.



In downtown Waterloo, the parade begins at 10:15 a.m. A ceremony will follow at 11 a.m. at Memorial Hall, at which the names of the 230 veterans deceased since last Memorial Day will be read.



In Cedar Falls, a Memorial Day program will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49. The program will include music and speakers.