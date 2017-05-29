Dubuque veteran discusses meaning of Memorial Day

Retired Brigadier General Bob Felderman spent more than 35 years serving this country, traveling all around the world during that time.

He's done and seen more than most could ever imagine.

So on this Memorial Day, he took the time to discuss what the holiday means to him.

"I was a brigade commander in Iowa City, and sent off the engineers from Iowa, and five of those folks passed away in combat. I think of them every single day. And those that led them in combat do as well, those that served with them do as well. So having that there, honoring them, and keeping their name and what they did alive is what will allow them to be recognized on Memorial Day," Felderman said.

Many veterans often don't like to hear people thank them for their service on this day, because Memorial Day is traditionally set aside to honor those who have died in service of this country.

But Felderman looks at it a little differently.

He often tells people not to say "Happy Memorial Day", but rather, encourages them to thank servicemembers. He says those thanks can be accepted on behalf of all of those who have died.

He says the other way you can best observe this holiday is to attend an Memorial Day event.

"If you can't make that, but you do know a veteran, go up and just say, thank you all for Memorial Day, in honor of those who have died and those who have served, and for you for serving. That's probably the best way," he said.

There are a couple of events in Dubuque scheduled for today. The city is holding their annual Memorial Day parade at 1:30 p.m.

Linwood Cemetery is hosting an Avenue of the Flags Ceremony at 9:45 a.m.

And in East Dubuque, a Memorial Day parade will kick off at 9 a.m.