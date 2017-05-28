One person taken to the hospital after car crash in Washington C - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

One person taken to the hospital after car crash in Washington County

One person was taken to the hospital after a car crash in Washington County Sunday afternoon.

Iowa State Patrol says 53-year-old Lisa Cary was driving on Highway 218 when she lost control, drove into a ditch, and rolled over. 

She's been cited for failure to maintain control and no insurance card. 

