Patriot Tour travels through eastern Iowa

Many area motorcyclists joined the Patriot Tour today to show their respect for veterans.

Thousands of motor cycle riders started carrying an American flag across the United States today. The flag started in Wisconsin and found itself in Waterloo this morning.

Sixteen bikers drove the flag to Marshalltown where they visited area veterans at the Iowa Veteran's Home. Bikers in the area say they are honored to carry the flag to remember those we lost.

"It's a great honor to us," said Steve Trumblee, Waukon Hog Chapter. "It's a great mission to take this flag and travel through all 48 lower states ...this year it has taken 110 days to do that."

The flag finally makes it full circle and lands right back in Wisconsin where several thousand Americans gather to honor America's Military members and raise support for those wounded in their service. To track the Patriot Tour and the location of the flag CLICK HERE.