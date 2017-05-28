One-hundred year old barn burns

A nearly century-old barn was scorched this afternoon during a fire. Firefighters were called to a Waverly home on Fairview Avenue around noon. Crews are investigating what sparked that fire.

People nearby say the Waverly home and barn have been owned by the same family for nearly a century. Even though the barn was old, it still served its purpose, holding equipment, hay and pigs.

Fire crews say everything inside the barn was destroyed and they are not sure if the pigs made it out.

This afternoon, black smoke billowed from the barn. Fire crews say the fire burned the barn very quickly.

"There was nothing we could do with the barn," said Jeff Thier, Waverly Fire Captain. "It was fully engulfed by the time we arrived on scene."

Smoke spilled onto Fairview Avenue, covering the area in a layer of white. Waverly firefighters say the fire was very hot and the wind made the heat travel even more. The heat even melted the siding of a nearby farm house.

"Besides the barn itself we have little to half exposure to the other barn to the south of it," said Thier. "Otherwise the house melted a little bit from the exposure of the heat."

Area farmers helped crews move the debris so they can assure the fire will not flare up again. The family was forced to say goodbye to a piece of history that has been in their family for generations.

Waverly firefighters say it took nearly half an hour to get the fire under control. They say the windy weather made it difficult to contain the flames.

Fire crews say the remains will smolder for a while, but should be snuffed out later tonight. Right now crews are busy investigating what sparked the fire.