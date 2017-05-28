Rising Mississippi River causes flooding in East Dubuque

Some people in the Tri-state area are dealing with flooding because of the rising Mississippi River.

Mitch Johnson found an interesting way to get around his East Dubuque home, which is surrounded by water. "This is a stand-up paddle board that my roommate actually gave me. He left it when he moved out and it works, keeps you pretty dry, gets me from 'a' to 'b'," he said.

The area by Sixth Street and Basten Road is flooded due to the nearby river. Garages and front yards are filled with water.

This particular area is not protected by the levee in town.

According to the National Weather Service, the river should reach 18.8 feet by Sunday evening, which is more than a foot over flood stage. When this happens, people are forced to drive through a covered road, since it's the only way around.

However, many remain positive, and say the flooding comes with the territory. "I don't know how these people have done this for 30 years. It's cool for a while, but I definitely wouldn't wanna try and raise a family here. Getting little kids out would be a pain," Johnson said.

As for Dubuque, the river is high there too. The steps of the Riverwalk have been roped off because they are covered.