Iowa town plans to remove 2 dams and improve river access



FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) -- Iowa officials hope to improve access to the Des Moines River with a plan that includes the removal of two dams.

The Messenger (http://bit.ly/2qntgSq ) reports that Fort Dodge city officials and Webster county officials held an open house Wednesday to review the Des Moines River and Lizard Creek Water Trails and Corridor Plan.

Chad Schaeffer is the city's director of engineering, business affairs and community growth. He says the two dams will be removed in the next two years. He says removal will be funded by about $2 million from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources clean water program and another $2 million from Fort Dodge's capital improvements plan.

The final report will be reviewed by city council in the coming weeks.



