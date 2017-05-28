Nashua-Plainfield teacher set to retire

Nashua-Plainfield educator Ron Zelle celebrates his retirement after teaching for 34 years.

Mr. Zelle is the agriculture department teacher for the district.

According to students and colleagues, Mr. Zelle enriched the lives of every single student he had the privilege of teaching.

A party will be held Saturday June 3, from 1 - 4 p.m. at the Borlaug Learning Center to honor his time as an educator.