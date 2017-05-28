UPDATE: Firefighters investigate Waverly barn fire

UPDATE: Firefighters are still on scene of a barn fire in Waverly.

Right now, neighbors are helping move hay away from the barn and nearby house so nothing else starts on fire.

Part of the siding of the house is melted because of the heat.

No one was hurt. We know the barn held pigs, hay, and some farm equipment. No word on if the pigs made it out.

Firefighters got the call around noon. According to neighbors, the barn has been there for around 100 years.

At this time, the cause of the fire is still unknown.

************************

The Waverly Fire Department is on scene of a barn fire just south of town.

Heavy smoke can be seen for miles.

We will pass along more information once it's made available.