Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines sees spate of recent births

Des Moines' Blank Park Zoo has seen a spate of new births in the past month.

Reports say that the zoo's south-side wildlife park has recently welcomed four new babies, including a Bactrian camel named Tootsie, an addax named Moana, and two common elands named Cotton and Indigo.

The zoo is also awaiting the emergence of two recently-born wallaby joeys from their mother's pouch.

Spokesman Ryan Bickel says the additions bring the zoo's total large mammal births over the past year to 11 -- most the zoo has experienced in at least a decade.

Bickel says a penguin and several trumpeter swan eggs are also expected to hatch soon.

