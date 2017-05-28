Two arrests made in connection to smash-and-grab spree - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Two arrests made in connection to smash-and-grab spree

Posted: Updated:
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Waterloo police arrest two men in connection to a smash-and-grab spree.

Over the past month there has been multiple attempted smash-and-grab burglaries in Waterloo

47-year-old John Fitzgerald Bennett and 25-year-old Cody Joe Laughlin were arrested overnight. Police say the two men are connected to the multiple burglaries.

Bennett's bail is set at $107,000 and Laughlin's bail is set at $105,000.

They are facing multiple burglary, theft, and criminal mischief charges. 

Stay with KWWL as more information becomes available.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.