Two arrests made in connection to smash-and-grab spree

Waterloo police arrest two men in connection to a smash-and-grab spree.

Over the past month there has been multiple attempted smash-and-grab burglaries in Waterloo

47-year-old John Fitzgerald Bennett and 25-year-old Cody Joe Laughlin were arrested overnight. Police say the two men are connected to the multiple burglaries.

Bennett's bail is set at $107,000 and Laughlin's bail is set at $105,000.

They are facing multiple burglary, theft, and criminal mischief charges.

