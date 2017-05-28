WATCH: Dachshunds race to be the top dog - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

WATCH: Dachshunds race to be the top dog

"Hot dogs" have a whole different meaning for one town during Memorial Day Weekend.

    Its the annual Pink's Hollywood Hot Dog Wiener Dog 100 Race in Bristol, Connecticut.
    There were nearly one-hundred lightning fast dogs there and even a fashion show.
    Its all for a good cause.
    The money raised goes to animal rescue and other pet services in the area. "It's probably more fun for me than him. We're supporting a great cause with the rescue organization. I just want him to cross the finish line. He hasn't in the last three years, so this year I feel like he has a chance," said one woman.

   After the race, people had the chance to compete in a hot dog eating contest.
 

