WATCH: Dachshunds race to be the top dog

"Hot dogs" have a whole different meaning for one town during Memorial Day Weekend.

Its the annual Pink's Hollywood Hot Dog Wiener Dog 100 Race in Bristol, Connecticut.

There were nearly one-hundred lightning fast dogs there and even a fashion show.

Its all for a good cause.

The money raised goes to animal rescue and other pet services in the area. "It's probably more fun for me than him. We're supporting a great cause with the rescue organization. I just want him to cross the finish line. He hasn't in the last three years, so this year I feel like he has a chance," said one woman.

After the race, people had the chance to compete in a hot dog eating contest.

