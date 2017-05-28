Man travels across the country with two dogs instead of a car - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Man travels across the country with two dogs instead of a car

    A homeless man is traveling across the country with no car. All he has is his lawn chair, long board, and two dogs.
    He is trying to get to California from Tennessee.
    As you can imagine, he is turning a lot of heads along the way.
    Some say he is inspiring. "A lot of people say we're inspiring, and I don't know about that but I just wanted to do this and have a little fun and do something great with life," said Georgie Cutright.

   His final stop will be in Venice Beach, California.
 

