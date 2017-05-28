NJ nightclub shooting leaves 1 dead, 5 injured, police say

An early morning shooting at a Paterson nightclub has left one person dead and five others injured.

Police say officers responded to the unidentified club on Main Street after reports of a shooting at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday. They found shooting victims inside and outside the club.

One person was pronounced dead at St. Joseph's Hospital. The victim wasn't immediately identified pending notification of family.

Paterson police and the Passaic County prosecutor's office are investigating.