NJ nightclub shooting leaves 1 dead, 5 injured, police say - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

NJ nightclub shooting leaves 1 dead, 5 injured, police say

Posted: Updated:

An early morning shooting at a Paterson nightclub has left one person dead and five others injured.

Police say officers responded to the unidentified club on Main Street after reports of a shooting at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday. They found shooting victims inside and outside the club.

One person was pronounced dead at St. Joseph's Hospital. The victim wasn't immediately identified pending notification of family.

Paterson police and the Passaic County prosecutor's office are investigating.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.