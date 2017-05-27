President Trump back in Washington area after 9-day trip

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Sicily (AP) - President Donald Trump is back in the Washington area after a nine-day trip to the Middle East and Europe.

Air Force One touched down shortly before 9 p.m. EDT at Joint Base Andrews in the Maryland suburbs.

Trump's first trip abroad as president took him to Saudi Arabia and Israel, the Vatican, and Belgium and Italy. He met with national leaders in all those places and attended gatherings of NATO leaders and members of the G-7 industrialized nations.