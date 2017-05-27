1 injured in Linn County Crash

Two people were taken to the hospital after a vehicle crash on North Center Point Road, south of Alice Road.

Authorities say a 17-year-old driver was traveling north in a Toyota Corolla, lost control, crossed the center line, and hit the driver of a Dodge pick-up truck that was pulling a travel trailer.

The driver of the Dodge pick-up truck, 50-year-old Jeffrey Miller of Center Point, was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The teenage driver was also taken to the hospital for injuries, but she's expected to be all right.

Everyone was wearing their seatbelts.

The road was closed for more than two hours, but it's back open.

According to investigators, the crash caused damage to nearby power poles and lines.

Charges are pending.