Tow-To-Go available for Dubuque drivers during Memorial Day weekend

Beidler Towing Service in Dubuque is helping impaired drivers get home safe this Memorial Day weekend.

It is part of the Tow to Go program. "It's a measure for us to take the impaired driver and the vehicle home, to reduce accidents," said Dan Ernzen.

The program offered by AAA, runs during certain holidays, when people are expected to be drinking alcohol. According to AAA, nearly 35-million drivers are expected to hit the roads this weekend, so experts say safety is a concern.

"So, I think if you're hosting a party, we want people to be first a friend, then a host. So we want to make sure that they are not pushing too alcohol too much, that their guests have a plan. And that plan might be the host of the party calls a taxi to bring them home, or allows them to stay overnight, or even the most extreme example, takes the keys if they feel they can't drive safely," said Kevin Bakewell, Vice President, AAA – The Auto Club Group.

If those options are not possible, Beidler's Towing will give free rides, within ten miles of Dubuque -- even if you are not a AAA member. "I got a couple people off of Main Street and it was certainly fun, the people are fun...the two guys called their wives with the picture of the tow truck, it was a big thing," Ernzen said.

The Tow to Go program runs through Tuesday morning.

If you need a ride, the number to call is 855-2TOW2GO or 855-286-9246.