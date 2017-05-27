Tornado Warning issued - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Tornado Warning issued

Written by MacLeod Hageman, Anchor
According to Stormtrack Seven Meteorologist Kyle Kiel, a Tornado Warning has been issued for Keokuk and Washington Counties.

If you're in the Sigourney area, you should take shelter.

Delta, Sigourney, Keota, and Harper communities are currently affected.

This warning is in effect until 5:30 p.m. Central Time.

Please stay with KWWL for all updates.

