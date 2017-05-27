Tornado Warning canceled

The Tornado Warning was canceled at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to Stormtrack Seven Meteorologist Kyle Kiel, a Tornado Warning has been issued for Keokuk and Washington Counties.

If you're in the Sigourney area, you should take shelter.

Delta, Sigourney, Keota, and Harper communities are currently affected.

This warning is in effect until 5:30 p.m. Central Time.

Please stay with KWWL for all updates.