Man taken hospital after shooting

A man was taken to the hospital after a shots fired complaint in Waterloo.

Police were called to 510 Sumner Street shortly after 2 p.m. for a man shot at least four times in the back or butt.

Neighbors believe the victim's name is Brylan Watson.

Right now, Waterloo police are busy talking to neighbors and reviewing the yard for empty shell casings and other evidence.

People in the area say they thought it was initially fireworks until they heard sirens.

We tried reaching out to Waterloo police to see whether a shooter is in custody or whether the community should be concerned, but we have not yet heard back.

According to neighbors, they believe the victim will be all right.

While he was being loaded into the ambulance, he was telling friends and family, "I love you."

Please stay with KWWL as this story develops.

MacLeod Hageman contributed to this story.