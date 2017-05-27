Iowa Chipotle restaurants affected by data breach

Restaurant chain Chipotle Mexican Grill has released a list of Iowa restaurants where customer's information could have been stolen.

The data breach includes customers who used credit cards to make purchases between March 24 and April 18 of this year.

The following Iowa locations were hit in the attack:

-- Ames: 435 South Duff Avenue, Suite 102 (April 3-18)

-- Ankeny: 2125 SE Delaware Avenue (March 27-April 18)

-- Cedar Rapids: 4444 1st Avenue NE, Suite 538 (March 26-April 18)

-- Cedar Rapids: 2360 Edgewood Road SW, Suite 100 (April 2-18)

-- Davenport: 5270 Elmore Avenue, Suite 3 (March 26-April 18)

-- Des Moines: 3737 Merle Hay Road (March 26-April 18)

-- Iowa City: 201 South Clinton Street, Suite 300 (March 25-April 18)

-- Sioux City: 5001 Sergeant Road, Suite 240 (Unit 23a) (March 26-April 18)

-- Waterloo: 2825 Crossroads Boulevard, Suite A (April 11-18)

-- West Des Moines: 1551 Valley West Drive, Suite 224 (March 25-April 18)

-- West Des Moines: 490 South 68th Street, Suite 110 (March 27-April 18)

The company said customers should monitor their credit card statements.

More information can be found at www.chipotle.com.