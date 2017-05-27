Iowa Special Olympics Summer Games under way in Ames - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa Special Olympics Summer Games under way in Ames

Written by Lauren Moss, Multimedia Journalist
  AMES, Iowa (AP) -- The Special Olympics Summer Games are in full swing in Ames.
   The games will wrap up Saturday after the opening ceremonies were held Friday night at Iowa State University's Hilton Coliseum.
   Thousands of people are taking part in Iowa's 33rd annual Special Olympics Games. That includes 2,500 athletes, 1,200 coaches and 1,500 volunteers.
   The athletes will compete in 23 Olympic-style sports.
   Special Olympics is the world's largest sports organization for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

