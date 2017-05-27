Iowa law to ban convicts from receiving victims' benefits - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa law to ban convicts from receiving victims' benefits

GRAFTON, Iowa (AP) -- A northern Iowa woman says she is grateful something positive could come from her daughter's death -- legislation banning people from receiving insurance benefits if they've been convicted of crimes against the deceased person.
   The bill was signed into law earlier this month after multiple attempts, continued persistence by the parents of 27-year-old Brigett Wirtjes and the combined efforts of three area legislators. It goes into effect July 1.
   Wirtjes was found dead in her home in Manly in December 2010. Her husband, Tyler Wirtjes, was found guilty of sexually assaulting her the night before she died. He later collected her life insurance benefits.
   He received the money because only those convicted of killing someone had been prohibited from collecting a victim's life insurance benefits.

