Grandma writes 7,000 letters to the troops - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Grandma writes 7,000 letters to the troops

Posted: Updated:
(CNN) -

A 90-year-old California woman has made it her mission to send letters to the heroes serving this country overseas.
It started years ago with her son who served in the Vietnam War.
Kara Finnstrom has the story.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.