Iowa City cemetery grave decor policy set for Memorial Day

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) -- Operators of an Iowa City cemetery say limits on grave decorations will be lifted for Memorial Day -- but only temporarily.
   The staff at Oakland Cemetery says wreaths and decorations of all kinds may be left at gravesites, with no restrictions on the types of containers or materials used.
   However, friends and family members wanting to keep their gravesite decorations after the Memorial Day observance should remove them no later than June 5. If flags and emblems are still in place after that time, cemetery staff will remove and store them, although they cannot assume responsibility for preservation of them.
   On June 6, staff will begin picking up and disposing of other grave decorations that are typically restricted, such as glass or tin containers, toys, boxes, and other decorations.

