Iowa City Police investigating shots fired

Iowa City Police are investigating shots fired.

Early Saturday morning around 3:40 a.m., Iowa City Police officers responded to the 1100 block of Arthur Street for a report of multiple shots fired. A caller reported that a vehicle left the scene after the shots, but no suspect descriptions were provided.

No reports of any injuries at this time.

Iowa City Area CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $1000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect/s. Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 358-TIPS (8477). All calls are held in strict confidence and anonymity is guaranteed. Individuals providing information do not have to reveal their identity to collect a reward.