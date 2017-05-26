Memorial weekend celebrations fill campgrounds - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Memorial weekend celebrations fill campgrounds

Written by Jalyn Souchek, Reporter
NORTH LIBERTY (KWWL) -

A gloomy and rainy afternoon didn't stop people from making it out early to the campgrounds Friday.

By the afternoon, Scales Pointe Campground and Marina in North Liberty, was full of RVs, tents, and houseboats ready to celebrate the Memorial Day weekend.

"We don't worry about the weather. We just put a tent up, put a poncho on, and drink in the rain," Mike Kirk said.

Kirk said he's been camping at the same spot for five years now and that it's the best place to be.

Mary Williams owns a houseboat at Scales Point and travels there from Waterloo because of the atmosphere.

"It's a community. It's like home but it's so much fun, so much more fun than home," she said.

The campground also features the only lakeside bar on the Coralville Lake, Bobbers Grill. They expect the bar to be busy all weekend long.

"The campground is completely full. The boats are in the water. We'll have a good weekend. People will have fun," Rick Frauenholtz, Bobbers Grill Co-Owner, said.

