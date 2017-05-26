16th Annual Shine & Show - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

16th Annual Shine & Show

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jessica Hartman, Multimedia Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Engines revving, tires rolling, classic car after classic car cruising into the 16th Annual Shine and Show in Waterloo.

Nearly every state has been represented at the event over the 16 years.

"It is pretty amazing. That is why we feel so good about this event, it brings people back to Waterloo," said co-chair of the event Jim Koch.

More than a thousand classic cars from as far away as Maryland and California made the trip for the Shine and Show, and Saturday's 4th Street Cruise.

The event even bringing a Waterloo East High grad all the way from Tennessee.

"Well, it is nice the way it has grown. I grew up cruising the strip in high school. I had a 50 Ford," said Loren Aschbrenner.

Aschbrenner's love of cars continues decades later with a 1940 Packard displayed at the Shine and Show; just one of his 11 classic cars.

This is the Packard's second cruise through the hometown, although last years trip didn't go so well.

 "Oh, it made a big clunk and then the car quite moving. A real big clunk," said Aschbrenner. "It goes with the territory. With old cars, something is bound to happen."

Local car enthusiasts were able to get the car fixed up and on the road home.

Back for round two, the Packard will be leading off the 4th Street Cruise, Saturday at noon through Downtown Waterloo.

  • NEWSNEWSMore>>

  • 16th Annual Shine & Show

    16th Annual Shine & Show

    Friday, May 26 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-05-27 03:38:18 GMT

    Engines revving, tires rolling, classic car after classic car cruising into the 16th Annual Shine and Show in Waterloo. 

    More >>

    Engines revving, tires rolling, classic car after classic car cruising into the 16th Annual Shine and Show in Waterloo. 

    More >>

  • Memorial weekend celebrations fill campgrounds

    Memorial weekend celebrations fill campgrounds

    Friday, May 26 2017 9:57 PM EDT2017-05-27 01:57:47 GMT
    A gloomy and rainy afternoon didn't stop people from making it out early to the campgrounds Friday. By the afternoon, Scales Pointe Campground and Marina in North Liberty, was full of RVs, tents, and houseboats ready to celebrate the Memorial Day weekend. "We don't worry about the weather. We just put a tent up, put a poncho on, and drink in the rain," Mike Kirk said. Kirk said he's been camping at the same spot for five years now and that it's the best place to be. ...More >>
    A gloomy and rainy afternoon didn't stop people from making it out early to the campgrounds Friday. By the afternoon, Scales Pointe Campground and Marina in North Liberty, was full of RVs, tents, and houseboats ready to celebrate the Memorial Day weekend. "We don't worry about the weather. We just put a tent up, put a poncho on, and drink in the rain," Mike Kirk said. Kirk said he's been camping at the same spot for five years now and that it's the best place to be. ...More >>

  • Hawks beat top seeded Nebraska at the Big 10 Baseball tournament

    Hawks beat top seeded Nebraska at the Big 10 Baseball tournament

    Friday, May 26 2017 8:34 PM EDT2017-05-27 00:34:22 GMT

     Senior Ryan Erickson tossed 7 2/3 shutout innings to lead the fifth-seeded University of Iowa baseball team to a 2-0 victory over top-seeded and 21st-ranked Nebraska on Friday afternoon at Bart Kaufman Field. 

    More >>

     Senior Ryan Erickson tossed 7 2/3 shutout innings to lead the fifth-seeded University of Iowa baseball team to a 2-0 victory over top-seeded and 21st-ranked Nebraska on Friday afternoon at Bart Kaufman Field. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.