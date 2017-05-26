16th Annual Shine & Show

Engines revving, tires rolling, classic car after classic car cruising into the 16th Annual Shine and Show in Waterloo.

Nearly every state has been represented at the event over the 16 years.

"It is pretty amazing. That is why we feel so good about this event, it brings people back to Waterloo," said co-chair of the event Jim Koch.

More than a thousand classic cars from as far away as Maryland and California made the trip for the Shine and Show, and Saturday's 4th Street Cruise.

The event even bringing a Waterloo East High grad all the way from Tennessee.

"Well, it is nice the way it has grown. I grew up cruising the strip in high school. I had a 50 Ford," said Loren Aschbrenner.

Aschbrenner's love of cars continues decades later with a 1940 Packard displayed at the Shine and Show; just one of his 11 classic cars.

This is the Packard's second cruise through the hometown, although last years trip didn't go so well.

"Oh, it made a big clunk and then the car quite moving. A real big clunk," said Aschbrenner. "It goes with the territory. With old cars, something is bound to happen."

Local car enthusiasts were able to get the car fixed up and on the road home.

Back for round two, the Packard will be leading off the 4th Street Cruise, Saturday at noon through Downtown Waterloo.