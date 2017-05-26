Firefighters free man stuck between MetroLink train and station platform

ST. LOUIS – A man is in critical, but stable, condition after becoming trapped between a MetroLink train and the station platform early Friday morning.

According to the St. Louis Fire Department, the incident happened at the Central West End Station just after midnight. Firefighters were able to free the man using rescue airbags and the ‘Jaws of Life.’

The man suffered a leg injury and was rushed to the hospital, according to police.

No word from investigators on how the man became trapped or how long he was there.