Day one of Boys 1A State Tennis

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
One-A boys state tennis..... Singles and doubles at the Byrne's Park tennis center in Waterloo.

In doubles--- the second seeded team from Waverly-Shell Rock..cousins Luke and Ryan Willis...

Ryan with the serve and volley....the Go-Hawks win four straight games to take the first set 6-3.

And on match point---its Luke finishing things up with the overhead...As Waverly-SR beats Boone in straight sets 6-3, 6-3 to advance to the semifinal round on Saturday.

On the other side of the doubles bracket--- the top seeded Cedar Rapids Xavier team of Jon Lansing and Charlie Esker advanced to the semifinal round with victories over doubles teams from Ballard and Spencer...

In class One-A singles... Top seeded Nate Meister of Marion is looking to make history.

Meister is seeking to become the first state champion in tennis at Marion high school.

Nate Meister with the overhead..... Finishes off Luke Fennelly of Davenport Assumption in straight sets to advance to the semifinal round...

Meister talked to me about the possibility of making history at Marion after making the switch from doubles to singles.

