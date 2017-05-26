Gov. Reynolds speaks in Cedar Rapids

Governor Kim Reynolds made several stops across the state as a part of her "Building a Better Iowa" tour.

She spoke at the Eastern Iowa Airport this afternoon in Cedar Rapids.

This comes just one day after she announced Adam Gregg would serve as Acting Lieutenant Governor.

Governor Reynolds was greeted at the airport with cheers and even a couple bouquets of flowers.

After being introduced by Congressman Rod Blum, she spoke about four priorities she believes it will take to become a better Iowa.

One of those priorities is a competitive business environment.

"Anybody in Iowa can take an idea and start a company and turn it into a successful business," Reynolds says.

Renewable energy was another priority.

"Our fields fuel and energize and feed the world and there is still so much untapped potential," she told the crowd.

Governor Reynolds also spoke about education, vouching for STEAM programs which stand for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts & Mathematics.

Finally, she talked about training for jobs telling the crowd she plans for 70% of Iowans to have training beyond high school by 2025.

Adam Gregg also spoke in his first full day as Acting Lieutenant Governor.

"When I think of my 4-year-old daughter Lauren, Lauren is going to grow up in an Iowa where she thinks having a woman governor is unremarkable. She is going to think that's how it's always been. She is going to have that very remarkable belief because of Kim Reynolds," he says.

Afterward we asked Governor Reynolds if she plans to run for a full term come the election next year.

"We've taken one day at a time, took one day at a time to really get through the transition and to start working on behalf of Iowans so that's what we are focused on right now and we will make that decision down the road," she told us.

Governor Reynolds says Adam Gregg brings youth to the table and they want to keep young people in this state and find out what is important to them.

As a part of the tour Governor Reynolds also made stops in Osceola, Hawarden, Mason City and Davenport.

